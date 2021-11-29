RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

2021 Africa Investment Forum Postponed

Authors:

APO Importer

Following consultations with the Government of Côte d’Ivoire and the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org), the 2021 Africa Investment Forum scheduled for December 1-3, 2021, in Abidjan, is postponed until further notice.

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
African Development Bank Group (AfDB)

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina said: “The Africa Investment Forum is the premier investment marketplace for Africa. Several billion dollars of investment projects were scheduled for investment board rooms with project sponsors and investors at this edition of the Africa Investment Forum. Unfortunately, with rising global travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 Omicron variant, and heightened concerns for health and safety, it is necessary, regrettably, to postpone the event. The health and safety of everyone comes first.

Recommended articles

The African Development Bank Group and the Government of Côte d’Ivoire wish to thank previously expected participants and delegations and look forward to hosting the event at a future date. We sincerely regret all inconveniences to our esteemed and expected heads of state and government, participants, project sponsors, investors and government delegations.

We would like to thank all participants, investors, and project sponsors for the excellent preparatory work they have done.

The African Development Bank Group and the Africa Investment Forum partners are indebted to President Alassane Ouattara and the Government of Côte d’Ivoire for their exceptional and gracious support.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Contact: Solomon Mugera Director, Communication and External Relations Department African Development Bank, email: s.mugera@afdb.org

About the African Development Bank Group: The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 37 African countries with an external office in Japan, the AfDB contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: j.mp/AfDB_Media

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fred Obachi Machoka’s heartfelt message to his wife of 41 years [Photos]

Fred Obachi Machoka’s heartfelt message to his wife of 41 years [Photos]

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

Nick Ndeda talks relationship with Betty Kyallo & why he keeps his kids private

Nick Ndeda talks relationship with Betty Kyallo & why he keeps his kids private

Trending

Ghana's Minister of Energy Hon. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Confirms as VIP Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Energy Capital & Power

Adanian Labs launches venture building program call for tech startups for 2022 January cohort

Adanian Labs

South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria see a decrease of ordinary threats, yet experience a massive increase of targeted malware schemes

Kaspersky

Libya: The Re-Emergence of a Hydrocarbon Giant

Energy Capital & Power