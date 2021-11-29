2021 Africa Investment Forum Postponed

The African Development Bank Group and the Government of Côte d’Ivoire wish to thank previously expected participants and delegations and look forward to hosting the event at a future date. We sincerely regret all inconveniences to our esteemed and expected heads of state and government, participants, project sponsors, investors and government delegations.

We would like to thank all participants, investors, and project sponsors for the excellent preparatory work they have done.

The African Development Bank Group and the Africa Investment Forum partners are indebted to President Alassane Ouattara and the Government of Côte d’Ivoire for their exceptional and gracious support.

