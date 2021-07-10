2021 NBA Finals Game 2 Recap - Phoenix Suns Take 2-0 Lead in the Series

Quotes Monty Williams (Suns Head Coach) : “The thing about Devin, he shoots the same way first quarter, fourth quarter, doesn't matter, his shot looks the same. That's a guy that's put a ton of work in his shot, but the mentality, he's calm in those moments. So, we're grateful for those contributions in those moments.”

Mike Budenholzer (Bucks Head Coach) on Giannis : “I think there's feedback between him and myself and the sports performance (team). I think he's in a pretty good place. Obviously conditioning-wise, to take -- first of all, to have the injury, and then to have five days, six days, whatever it was, before Game 1. But he wants to be out there. It's hard -- I think he understands and I think he'll be better going into Game 3, his conditioning, everything. I think he want us to lean on him hard. He wants as much responsibility as we can give him, and that's part of what makes him great.”

Chris Paul (Suns): “I do a pretty good job of staying in the moment. Maybe a lot of the guys on our team, it's their first playoff series, they don't know the heartache or the heartbreak. They’re just out there playing. So, for me I know how quick things can change. I know how a possession or a play can change the dynamics of an entire series. So, for me I don't get too high, I don't get too low, I just stay even keel. I wasn't always like that, but I know that these situations are -- don't happen every day.”

Mikal Bridges (Suns): “Got to treat it like it's Game 1. We talk about it in the locker room and our next game is the most important game. That's in the regular season, that's in the playoffs, the Finals no matter what, our next game is our most important game.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) : “It's always good to play at home in front of your fans. But trying not to think about that right now. Just trying to think about what we have to do to put ourselves in a position to win, what I got to do, what the team got to do. We've got to watch the clips. We took a step toward the right direction but we have to keep getting better. We have to keep getting better in order for us to put ourselves in a position to win this series. But we're going to figure it out.”

