A Pan-African, Pro-African Approach: Centurion Law Group Partners with African Energy Week in Cape Town, Leads Legal and Regulatory Dialogue

The firm is a leader in African oil and gas, and represents companies across the entire African continent. With its result-based approach, Centurion has successfully negotiated more oil and gas contracts than any other firm on the continent. Accordingly, with its team of dedicated and experienced lawyers, Centurion is not only considered Africa’s top law firm, but a key driver of Africa’s energy success.

Led by Managing Director Zion Adeoyo, Centurion partners will be coming to Cape Town in November, focused on offering insights into improving the operating environment in Africa’s energy sector; strengthening Africa’s network to enrich countries with skills and knowledge; and facilitating critical investment into new and existing African opportunities. As a partner of AEW 2021, Centurion will be instrumental in leading the discussion on a range of topics, including but not limited to foreign investment, domestic capital raising, an adapted energy transition, the role of oil and gas, and regulation and compliance.

“Centurion is committed to transforming the way law is practiced on the African continent. The firm is both pan-African and pro-African, and has placed African people and business as a core focus of its business strategy. By facilitating maximum investment into the sector, driving productivity and profitability for all clients, and offering up critical legal support for the continent and its stakeholders, Centurion is committed to seeing Africa into a new era of developmental success. The firm is looking forward to providing support to stakeholders in Cape Town, driving key dialogue and being a part of Africa’s energy sector transformation,” stated Adeoye.

Meanwhile, Centurion is experienced in regulatory affairs and compliance. With 54 countries in Africa, the regulatory environment is both broad and complex, and Centurion bridges the gap between African states and international companies and investors interested in African opportunities. Offering guidance to companies on local laws, Centurion is focused on ensuring compliance, and is a valuable partner for both African governments opening their markets, and global stakeholders pursuing business relations on the continent. At AEW 2021, the firm will facilitate deals, transactions, and engagement between delegates, enhancing investment in Africa while expanding regional business agreements and operations.

At the event Centurion will promote the benefits brought about by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), emphasizing the agreement’s role in expanding African energy markets and driving associated socio-economic growth. With its notable presence across the continent, Centurion is well positioned to help enhance trade, offering advisory services to expand business operations and increase collaboration in Africa.

At AEW 2021 in Cape Town, Centurion will lead the discussion on the AfCFTA, challenging African countries to take on the opportunities created by the agreement. Centurion is committed to free markets, trade liberalization, and capitalizing on the opportunities created by the agreement, and will promote this at AEW 2021 in Cape Town.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

