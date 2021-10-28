A Path to Greatness! Global Infoswift Founder Afolabi Oke Headlines Pleasures Magazine's Nov/Dec 2021 Issue

Afolabi who told PLEASURES Magazine that it took some grit, guts, and a lot of hard work to attain success, in this exclusive interview said, “I believe I am a young passionate serial entrepreneur. I believe so much in the Nigerian dream. I had the opportunity to go and do other things outside of this country, but I believe that tomorrow is very bright for all of us if we play our roles well. So, I decided to invest my time and life in this country as an entrepreneur, to develop people. I love to mentor young people and help give hope to the seemingly bleak future of many in this country, I have tried to do that in several ways, and I am still doing that."

The serial investor also told Pleasures Magazine that at 50 years, “climbing up to the fifth floor, for me, it does not feel any different. I still feel that I have a lot to give to our nation, Nigeria."

He said his goal in life is in tune with Martin Luther King Jr’ who said that “Do not follow where the path may lead but follow where there is no path and leave a trail.”

Afolabi said ''Martin Luther King Jr was a promoter of non-violence. I am also a promoter of non-violence. He had a dream that one day his little children will be judged not by the colour of their skin but by the content of their character.''

Speaking further, he told PLEASURES Magazine that he believes that "we are a generation where we need to promote our good character as duty, not about fighting the constituency or asking for blood, it’s about letting out what is more positive about life intellectually, not by drawing the sword."

He stressed that he believes "in the efficacy of prayer as well because if you look at the people of Israel, they fought every battle trusting God to lead, it was God that always went ahead of them to give them victory in their battles.

"I believe so much like the sons of Issachar that understood the times and the seasons, I think we are in the time when we need to dig into the situations that are against the people and begin to groom great leaders. We thank God that we are still united as a nation. I am a believer that united we stand and divided we fall. I believe that a lot can be achieved through prayers for our nation, Nigeria.”

Life to him even at the helm of four businesses should be about giving back to society.

In his words: “I think I am at a point in my life where I should be giving back to the country that has helped me to get to where I am today, giving back to society, helping to solve the leadership problems of today. Leadership is about integrity. It is not about amassing wealth for yourself. Leadership is about service and to change the norm and make a positive change. I have the “When Youths Pray” Initiative and I am hoping to promote my NGO called The Afolabi Kehinde Oke (AKO) Foundation which will help reach out to the less privileged in the society and youth empowerment.

We also present the high-speed thrills from what to expect from the 182 days of art, music, architecture, technology, and culture from the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022. Plus an insight into the Rolls-Royce Phantom. With Emirati filmmaker, Mustafa Abbas, who is enjoying the Phantom from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

Available in print and digital, for front door delivery, call +234 902 598 0912 in Nigeria, +233 24 853 5560 in Ghana , +27 63 515 5148 in South Africa, +44 7868 771 036 in the UK, +41 78 955 84 48 in Switzerland and +971 56 826 3211 in Dubai.

Also available on Amazon within the United States, as well as U.S. protectorates, including Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, Marshall Islands, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, and the Federated States of Micronesia. Call Afia Christy on +1 (347) 839-8872.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Pleasures Magazine.

Media files