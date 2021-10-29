Afentra Chief Financial Officer and Board Member to Enhance Energy Transition Dialogue at African Energy Week in Cape Town

With Ian Cloke, Chief Operating Officer at Afentra, coming to Cape Town in November, Chief Financial Officer and Board Member Anastasia Deulina will accompany him, with Deulina having confirmed as a speaker at the continent’s premier energy event. Representing the newly re-branded and re-focused energy company Afentra, both Cloke and Deulina are committed to driving the discussion on the role of hydrocarbons in Africa’s energy transition future. The company is a strong advocate for Africa’s socio-economic growth and believes that every natural resource will play a role in addressing energy poverty and enhancing industrialization. Rather than abandon fossil fuels in the name of climate change, Afentra promotes an integrated, carbon reducing approach to energy sector development, and will drive this at AEW 2021 in Cape Town.
African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 prides itself as the continent’s biggest and only pan-African energy event that focuses on every sector and every level of the value chain. The event will host collaborative discussions on oil, natural gas, renewables, trade, investment, energy transition, and power, and much more. With some of the continent’s top players and key independents coming to Cape Town on the 9th-12th of November 2021, the event is poised to be transformative for Africa’s energy sector and African Energy Transition Plc (Afentra) will be a part of it.
As Chief Financial Officer and Board Member, Deulina has been instrumental in positioning the company as a major player in Africa’s energy sector. Her extensive experience in energy and commitment to Africa’s economic development positions her as an ideal facilitator and participant of energy transition matters. What makes the company unique and its representatives valuable in Cape Town, is that Afentra has stepped in as a credible partner for oil and gas companies, as well as host governments, who are experiencing industry divestment from oil majors. By taking over assets from majors and introducing carbon reduction methods to resource exploitation, Afentra is committed to seeing the continent into a new era of progress, driven by its significant hydrocarbon base.
At AEW 2021 in Cape Town, Deulina will join the discussions on energy transition and hydrocarbons, making a strong case for the role oil and gas continues to play in driving Africa’s socio-economic growth. Deulina joins an elite panel of experts on energy transition matters and will not only enhance the conversation but will introduce new and innovative approaches to resource maximisation and monetization in Africa.
“Anastasia Deulina will be an exceptional participant and key driver of energy transition related discussions in Cape Town. While Afentra represents one of Africa’s emerging hydrocarbon players, Deulina represents an instrumental figure in driving the continent’s energy advancement. Focused on increasing fossil fuel developments to address energy poverty, while at the same time significantly reducing emissions, Afentra will be a valuable partner for African government, companies and stakeholders in 2021 and beyond. In Cape Town, Deulina is keen to develop strong relationships with regional stakeholders, seizing lucrative opportunities across the energy landscape and driving the continent’s energy sector growth,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).
AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.
