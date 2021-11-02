African Energy Awards 2021: Celebrating Industry Pioneers

Awarded to the person who has taken courageous steps to promote the wellbeing of African citizens, the socioeconomic stability of their nation, and towards improving the functioning and profitability of the energy and hydrocarbons markets, the lifetime achievement award nominees include:

H.E. Minister Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State of Petroleum, Federal Republic of Nigeria.H.E. Minister Diamantino Azevedo, Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, Republic of Angola.H.E Yuri Sentyurin, Secretary-General, Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

Gamechanger Award

Awarded to the company or organization that has revolutionized the field, changed the rules and is driving Africa’s energy progress. Nominees include:

Springfield Group – Kevin Okyere, CEO. For becoming the first African company to drill and discover oil in the deep offshore.TotalEnergies – For the acquisition of Tullow Oil’s longstanding stake in the Uganda Lake Albert project for $575 million.

National Oil Company of the Year Award

National oil companies (NOC) have and continue to play a fundamental role in reducing energy poverty while ensuring pro-business investment environments, energy security, and leadership within the hydrocarbons sector. This award serves to honor the NOC that has undertaken enormous strides to electrify their region through innovative operational and revenue management strategies. Nominees include:

Angola’s national oil company, SonangolNational Petroleum Corporation of Namibia - NAMCORThe National Petroleum Company of Congo - SNPCNational Hydrocarbons Corporation of Cameroon - SNHNigerian National Petroleum Corporation - NNPCPetrosen

ESG Leader Award

As environmental, social and governance (ESG) becomes a central element in the development of Africa’s natural resources, the continent needs champions that will protect and promote local populations while ensuring fair and safe operations. Nominees for the ESG Leader Award include:

ChevronTrident EnergyAssala EnergyENIBPTotalEnergiesSasolReconAfrica

Rising Star of the Year Award

A new breed of explorers is taking up the challenge of sustainably developing the continent’s hydrocarbons resources. This award goes to the independent who has succeeded in making a footprint on the continent, opening up the upstream game for a new age of explorers. Nominees include:

AfentraReconAfricaAssala EnergySeplatBW Energy

Service Excellence Award

Awarded to the company that has excelled in operating on the continent in a novel, sustainable, and locally impactful way, nominees for the Service Excellence Award include:

SchlumbergerHalliburtonBaker HughesTechnipSiemensGE

African Gas Monetization of the Year

This award recognizes companies and projects that are defying the odds of COVID-19 and industry restrictions, promoting gas monetization in Africa to close the energy poverty gap and drive the continent’s energy transition. Nominees include:

The Republic of Mozambique Pipeline CompanyThe Coral South LNG projectNigeria LNGThe BP-operated Kosmos Tortue Ahmeyim gas projectThe Alen Gas Monetization project

CEO of the Year Award

Recognizing the achievement of high-level executives who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in their organization, the CEO of the Year Award nominees include:

Mustafa Sanalla, Chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corporation, LibyaMele Kyari, CEO of the NNPC, NigeriaFleetwood Grobler, CEO, Sasol, South AfricaRobert Mdeza, CEO, Trinity Energy Limited, South SudanTony Attah, former Managing Director and CEO, Nigeria LNG Limited, Nigeria

With the award ceremony taking place on the 9th of November, AEW 2021 promotes and celebrates the outstanding work of Africa’s leading professionals and organizations. AEW 2021’s primary focus is to promote African voices within global energy dialogue, and by celebrating the abovementioned individuals and companies, the event places African stakeholders at the center of the continent’s energy sector transformation.

“African professionals and organizations are not passive in the continent’s energy sector expansion, but rather, they represent the leaders and key drivers of Africa’s energy sector success. Africa’s richest asset is its people, and at AEW 2021, we will not only celebrate what has been done by the continent’s leading individuals and organizations but will promote the benchmark that has already been set for future generations of energy companies and professionals. The African Energy Awards will bring attention to the significant accomplishments made thus far in Africa’s energy industry, awarding individuals and organizations who are leading the continent into a new era of energy security, energy poverty eradication, and accelerated socio-economic growth,” stated Tomás Gerbasio, Conference Director for AEW 2021.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

For more information about Africa’s premier energy event, please visit www.AEW2021.com or www.EnergyChamber.org and/or reach out directly to Amina Williams at amina.williams@energychamber.org

For registration related enquiries, please contact registration@aew2021.com For sales-related enquiries, please contact sales@aew2021.com For media-related enquiries, please contact media@aew2021.com For speaker opportunity-related enquiries, please contact speakers@aew2021.com

Media files