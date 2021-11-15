African Energy Week Announces 2022 Dates

Following a highly successful event last week, AEW 2022 will build on the deals signed, partnerships formed, and relationships cemented at the 2021 edition, following up on deals already initiated at AEW 2021 and further consolidating Africa’s position in global energy dialogue. In the face of the energy transition, global market fluctuations, and redirected capital channels, AEW 2022 is focused on positioning regulatory reforms at the center of Africa’s energy sector development and will promote enabling environments as a catalyst for enhanced industry growth and success.

With various countries across Africa already pursuing the creation of an enabling environment through modernized, market-driven regulations, AEW 2022 is committed to ensuring the work made by industry leaders does not go unnoticed, but rather, attention is brought to lucrative investment destinations across the continent. Legislative restructuring such as Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Bill, Equatorial Guinea’s new Hydrocarbon Law, and Senegal’s recently implemented Petroleum Code all contribute to the creation of an enabling environment across Africa and will be critical components in Africa’s oil and gas transformation.

“We need gas for industry and also have the potential to develop an LNG industry. We need to bring more companies on board who are committed to gas. We need to work on the legal and fiscal roots to make it more attractive and then we will have all the conditions to be a gas player in Africa,” said Minister of Hydrcarbons of the Republic of the Congo, H.E. Jean-Richard Itoua.

“Our view is that gas will be part of the transition but are told that using any fossil fuel is bad. Africa must get together at this conference and develop a strategy to deal with this challenge. Africa must position oil and gas at the forefront of global energy growth. The way forward is for Africa to make the most of its existing and applicable resources. The African continent must develop new technology and strategies to ensure it continues to develop its resources,” stated Hon. Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy for South Africa, H.E. Gwede Mantashe.

In addition to promoting regulation as the key driver of investment and development, AEW 2022 will build on the momentum of the 2021 conference, providing sessions whereby the discussion on Africa’s upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors will be provided. AEW 2021 promoted the role of national oil companies and domestic services companies in Africa, and AEW 2022 will extend on this narrative, ensuring these companies have the opportunity to lead discussions and drive the continent’s energy growth.

“I am really impressed by the administration of this conference. Having a conference like this on these really important topics with so many distinguished guests such as Ministers from all over Africa is really impressive in the middle of the pandemic,” stated Ingvil Smines Tybring-Gjedde, Former Minister of Public Security (and cyber security) in the Ministry of Justice and Public Security of Norway, and CEO of Earth, Wind & Power.

Meanwhile, with emerging opportunities coming online across the entire continent, Africa’s energy stakeholders are committed to driving the continent’s multi-sector energy growth. South Africa and Namibia, for instance, with the highest potential for hydrogen globally, are both on the verge of becoming hydrogen economies. Additionally, countries such as Senegal, Mozambique and Nigeria are aggressively pursuing natural gas expansion. At AEW 2022, these topics, among others, will be addressed by African and global stakeholders.

“So, why are we here? Because we care. We care to be able to represent our countries and discuss these important matters. We care for our people, people who have given us the responsibility to exploit resources. We care for our countries, countries that have not finished development. We care about our natural resources. We also care about our continent and our future,” said Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons for Equatorial Guinea, H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima.

With AEW 2021 comprising the biggest, Africa-focused energy event to take place on the continent in 2021, the 2022 edition is expected to be even bigger with 1,700+ attendees, 175+ international speakers, and 21+ Ministers from all over Africa and the world coming to Cape Town.

“It is not uncommon for Africans to be invited to conferences on Africa, outside of the continent. That is why it is so important to be discussing issues faced in Africa on the African continent,” said Minister of Mines and Energy for Namibia, Hon. Tom Alweendo.

“AEW 2021 was an incredibly successful event. We discussed Africa in Africa. However, this is not the end, it is only the beginning. We will be back in Cape Town next year for the second edition of the continent’s biggest energy event. Uniting African Ministers, top executives, and both African and global energy players for another week of transformation discussions on Africa’s energy future, AEW 2022 will be critical for the continent and its people. We have shown that AEW 2021 is the place to be if you want to be a part of the continent’s energy sector transformation. By putting Africans at the center of all dialogue, ensuring African stakeholders take a leading role in discussions, AEW 2022 will extend on the success of the 2021 event,” stated NJ Auk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

AEW 2022, in partnership with various international oil companies, national oil companies and governments, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

