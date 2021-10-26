RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

African ministers in charge of Communication and Information Technologies set to convene, as Experts Meeting kicks off

Authors:

APO Importer

Ministers in charge of Communication and Information and Communication Technologies are scheduled to convene virtually on the 27 of October 2021, to deliberate and adopt decisions on accelerating implementation of the of various programs, projects and initiatives in the field of Communication and ICT. Gathering under the 4th African Union Specialized Technical Committee on Communication and ICT (STC- ICT4), the Ministerial meeting is mandated to oversee the development and implementation of policies on access to information and freedom of expression; oversee the promotion of the capacity of African media; developing common African e-strategies; discuss resource mobilisation and capacity building for implementation of the African Regional Action Plan on the Knowledge Economy; promote public investment in ICT infrastructure; and develop frameworks for ICT policy and regulation harmonisation in Africa.

African Union (AU)
African Union (AU)

The 4th African Union Specialized Technical Committee on Communication and ICT, is preceded by the meeting of experts, who kicked off a two-day meeting on the 25th of October, to evaluate key strategic issues. The experts set the ground for the ministerial meeting, by evaluating and discussing among other key issues, the AU digital transformation strategy for Africa; the establishment of Africa’s Digital Single Market; the Policy and Regulatory Initiative for Digital Africa (PRIDA); the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA); the Strategy for Unlocking Access to Basic Infrastructure and Services for Rural and Remote Areas; AU Agenda 2063 flagship projects and specific initiatives; the Action plan of sector response to COVID-19; the AU Branding and Communication Guide; and Corporate Visibility, Advocacy and Public Relations.

Recommended articles

Addressing the meeting of experts, Mr. Atef Marzouk, Acting Director of ICT/ Infrastructure and Energy Department of the African Union Commission, and the Chair of the STC Bureau at the Experts level, Mr. Farouk Safwat, underscored the need to work hard, particularly in the unparalleled times of the Covid-19 pandemic, to ensure the power of digital technology is harnessed to support inclusivity and integration. The need to enhance security in the digital space was also emphasised.

The experts meeting will also conduct the elections of its fifth bureau. Currently, the Bureau is chaired by the Arab Republic of Egypt. The outcome report of the experts meeting with observations and recommendations, will be considered at the upcoming Ministerial meeting.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Sh79,000 per month jobs for Kenyans without degrees

Sh79,000 per month jobs for Kenyans without degrees

Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Trending

Radisson Hotel Group set to double its West and Central Africa portfolio by 2025

Radisson Hotel Group

TotalEnergies' global head to speak at Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021

Energy Capital & Power

Deputy Director of RFI in charge of African languages, and other prominent jury members join 2021 West and Central Africa Journalism Awards

International Organization for Migration (IOM)

Fintech TagPay rebrands as Skaleet!

Skaleet