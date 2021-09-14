The message was delivered by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the African Union Hamad bin Mohammed Al Dossari, during a meeting with HE Chairperson of the ACU.
African Union Commission Chairperson Receives Message from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
HE Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki Mahamat received a written message from HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, pertaining to bilateral relations and the means to enhance them.
