"Africa's Business Heroes" (ABH) prize competition unveils Top 20 finalists for 2021

Of the Top 20, 45% of the entrepreneurs are female and the average age of the group is 34 . They represent key sectors and industries of the African economy such as agriculture, beauty, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and retail. They represent 11 countries from Africa - Botswana, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, and Uganda. 10% are from Francophone countries and 55% operate in rural areas.

The semi-final stage of the competition will comprise of a thorough due diligence process and a pitch before a prestigious panel of judges. The panel will test each entrepreneur’s motivation and vision, business plan, and ability to clearly articulate how their businesses can generate positive impact for their communities.

The 2021 semi-final judges include leading entrepreneurs, VCs and start-up accelerators, and distinguished public figures in Africa such as:

Fatoumata Ba – Founder of Janngo

Marième Diop – Investment Manager at Orange Digital Ventures

Hasan Haider – Managing Partner of 500 StartUps, MENA Region

Rene Parker – Director at R Labs

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard – Founder and Chairman of APO Group

Fred Swaniker – Founder of ALU

12,000 applicants from across Africa applied to the ABH competition this year. From there, 50 outstanding entrepreneurs were chosen to progress to the next stage of competition for further judging. The top 50 engaged in virtual boot camps to learn from business leaders as well as previous ABH winners in preparation for their second-round interviews. The Round 2 interviews consisted of more than 75 hours of interviews with 48 judges from Africa and around the world representing 21 different industry sectors.