Akinwole Omoboriowo II Confirms Participation at African Energy Week (AEW) 2021

Currently the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Energy Group and the Chairman Board of Directors of GEL Utility - the largest licensed commercial off-grid company in Nigeria - Omoboriowo brings a unique set of skills and valuable knowledge to AEW 2021. Additionally, Omoboriowo is an AEC advisory board member, serving on both the regulatory affairs and investment committees and assisting the AEC in pushing its mission across the continent. Through his extensive work in the West African energy sector and beyond, Omoboriowo provides an in-depth understanding of African energy and African people.