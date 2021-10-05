All Star Lineup Confirmed to Explore What it Takes for Women to Make it to the top of Corporate Africa

Beating the Odds, will feature Harvard Business School’s Tony Mayo’s research on black women graduates of Harvard Business School who made it to the top spot. He will share what a study of these successful women tells us.Then, a panel of Women CEOs from the Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs will react to Professor Mayo’s research by sharing their own journeys to the top of Corporate Africa, and commenting on what is similar to Corporate America, and what it takes for women to get to the top in Corporate Africa. Finally, we will explore the surprising role that stock exchanges are playing worldwide in advocating for women in big business.