AMISOM Joins Nigeria in Celebrating 61 Years of Independence

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) joined Nigerians serving in the horn of Africa nation to celebrate their country’s 61stindependence anniversary.

Nigeria attained independence on 1stOctober 1960 from Britain. The event to celebrate the Independence Day was held at the AMISOM Recreation Centre (ARC) and was led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anthony Placid.

Members of the AMISOM Senior Leadership Team led by the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira and Mogadishu’s Abdiaziz District Commissioner, Rowdo Cabdi Cali were also present durirng the event.

Ambassador Madeira commended Nigeria for being part of AMISOM and also for having played a key role in the liberation struggles of many African countries on their journeys to attain independence, and for being among the nations that founded the Organization of African Unity (OAU), which later became the African Union, under which AMISOM operates.

“It is with a sense of pride that I participate in this ceremony, the reason being that Nigeria is one of the founding fathers of the OAU, and since then, Nigeria has played a pivotal role in advancing the ideals of our continent,” Ambassador Madeira said.

