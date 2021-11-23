AMISOM presents office supplies and equipment to Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports

“AMISOM believes that the items that we are handing over to you will go a long way to support your work on youth-related activities and sports. When appropriate programmes and activities are rolled out for the youth, then the Somalia population will be safe and you can count on us to support the course of peace in Somalia,” Ambassador Madeira said.

He added that in Somalia, the youth account for more than 50 percent of the population hence the need to support interventions that keep them engaged and live meaningfully.”

Somalia’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Hamza Said Hamza, noted that the equipment will improve delivery of service and the promotion of sports in Somalia, noting that the donation is timely.

“I am delighted to receive this office furniture donated by AMISOM which will improve our work. They have come at the right time, when we are moving to our new offices,” the Minister said.

The Minister added, “This bolsters the relations between the Ministry and AMISOM. This is not the first handover. AMISOM has in the past made other presentations which have been helpful.”

The Head of AMISOM Civil Affairs Unit, Dr. Opiyo Ododa, said the assistance was aimed at strengthening the development of sports activities and recreation in Somalia.

“All this will enhance the capacity of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Federal Government of Somalia to deliver on their mandate, particularly to the youth,” said Dr. Ododa.

“We believe that engaging the youth and providing the appropriate programmes and capacity will help them to stabilise and have a future in Somalia. That is why as AMISOM, we are targeting the youth and responding to their needs,” Dr. Ododa added.