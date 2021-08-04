AMISOM supports a school in Gedo region to boost education in Somalia

The items were handed over by the Deputy Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia (DSRCC), Simon Mulongo at a ceremony attended by the school leadership, parents and local leaders as well as senior AMISOM military officers.

Mulongo explained that AMISOM undertook the project in order to boost the education sector, which he noted is critical for the development and stability of the country.

“Education is an important element in achieving peace and stability in any part of the world. AMISOM therefore is making efforts to ensure that education facilities are put up and are well equipped in order to ensure Somali children have access to education,” said the DSRCC.

AMISOM Deputy Force Commander in-charge of Operations and Plans, Maj. Gen. William Kitsao Shume, reiterated AMISOM’s commitment to supporting the education system in Somalia, through Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) in order to improve access to education.

“The pupils in this school had limited learning materials that are meant to make their learning easier and better,” he noted “but now they will be very happy to be inside a classroom with enough desks and blackboards. Provision of these materials ensure that the pupils have a good learning environment like any other pupils in other parts of the world.’’

Gherille District Commissioner (DC) Mohammed Warsame thanked AMISOM and its partners for the timely support, adding that they look forward to more support in other sectors.

“We are grateful,” he said “for the development projects implemented by AMISOM in our areas which are critical in promoting peace, security and development.”

The DC added, “We look forward to more cooperation in all sectors other than education so as to address the various challenges we are facing as a community.”

Ali Mohamed Noor, the Head teacher of Gherille Primary School, also thanked AMISOM for the support, stating that the improvements being made to the learning institutions in the area are critical in preventing the pupils from indulging in drug abuse, joining terror groups and early pregnancies among school girls.

Present at the function were AMISOM Sector II Deputy Commander, Col. Pascal Kitiro, AMISOM’s Chief of Civil Affairs Dr. Opiyo Ododa, AMISOM’s Chief CIMIC Officer Col. Herman Kabwita and AMISOM Sector II CIMIC Officer, Capt. Kenneth Lotuai among others.