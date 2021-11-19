RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

AMISOM Trains Jubaland Officials to Combat Conflict-related Sexual Violence

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), has concluded a five-day training workshop on the prevention and response to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in Kismayo, the administrative capital of Jubaland State.

The Training of Trainers course was attended by 25 (15 male and ten female) trainers on SGBV in Jubaland.

Gloria Jaase, the AMISOM Protection Officer, noted that the training sought to enhance the knowledge of the participants in the prevention of conflict-related sexual violence.

“We have today professionals who are already working in the field on child protection, SGBV, and conflict-related sexual violence. The purpose is to increase the pool of trainers under the subject matter to be able to make sure we combat conflict-related sexual violence and promote advocacy to end impunity,” said Gloria.

It is expected that after the training, the participants will in turn train their colleagues to prevent and address conflict-related sexual violence in their communities.

During the workshop, the participants were taken through important topics which included training on training skills, human rights- including the rights of women and children, and conflict-related sexual violence.

It is expected that the participants will be able to transfer the knowledge and skills gained during the training onto their jobs.

“This course will positively impact the community. It will produce teachers who can address the needs of the community. Today, 25 trainees were trained, and if each one of them can change at least one or two lives it can have a great impact on the community,” said Raho Abdullahi Mohamud, one of the participants.

Fartun Abdi Mohamud, another participant said: “We have gained a lot from the course; for instance, how conflict-related sexual violence impacts the victims- both men and women and the trauma they face after the horrific incidents, which includes a bleak future, depression and stigma.”

Ayaan Mohamed Hassan, another participant expressed delight, noting that the course was of great benefit and will positively impact on the community.

“We are grateful to AMISOM and the Jubaland Ministry of Education for organising such an important course. We have gained invaluable knowledge which we can use to impact the community, and pass the knowledge to them,” said Ayaan.

