AMISOM trains South West State Police to counter terrorism

About 25 police officers from various police stations across the South West State are attending in Baidoa, the Administrative capital of South West State.

The Acting AMISOM Police Coordinating Officer in Baidoa, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bisong Ejue, said fighting terrorism and protecting communities continues to be an absolute priority.

“Especially ahead and post elections, training programmes such as these are important to the Somali Police Force,” said SP Ejue.

The Bay Regional Police Commander, Col. Amin Mohamed Osman, said the course would enhance the capacity of South West Police to fight terrorism in the state.

“In general, the training is about combating terrorism and the role the community can play through vigilance. The main focus of the training is how the police and the community can collaborate to combat terrorism,” said Col. Osman.

A participant, Hassan Mohammed, noted it would support efforts to address terrorism, which remains Somalia’s biggest challenge. “We hope to benefit a lot from the training on how to protect our community, our environment and our government,” said Mohammed.