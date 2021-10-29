An Environmentalist Company, Kingspan Group, Introduces an Innovative Solution to Post-harvest Food Loss Issue

IRL- According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (https://bit.ly/3Bq7vWP) (EPA), about one-third of the food produced globally is either lost or wasted along the food supply chain. This amounts to over a billion tons of food and $940 billion in economic losses annually, while one in nine people remain undernourished. Although in principle the food produced around the world is enough to feed the global population, recent statistics by FAO (https://bit.ly/3BorRj8) show that the number of people in the world affected by hunger has reached 811 million. Post-harvest food loss that occurs in-between production and distribution stages is one crucial environmental issue that necessitates immediate eco-friendly remedies from companies that seek solutions to improve storage, transport, and sales methods.