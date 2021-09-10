AOG 2021 Examines how International Oil Companies (IOCs) Global Energy Transition Plans are Affecting Angola's Oil and Gas Sector

“Our carbon intensity is significantly lower, and we are committed to lowering it even further. Our Angola production is about the industry average, 17kg per barrel produced, and it is likely to increase as production begins to diminish from some of our assets. The challenges are within our mature assets. There is an increase in carbon intensity regarding production, and it is extremely important for us to address this. We are hoping to offset this with new exploration. We believe this is a challenge, but it can be an opportunity. It requires cooperation between operators, regulators and contractors. It requires innovation, learning from experiences, and being prepared to having the courage to try to implement them moving forward.”