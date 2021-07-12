APO Group announces stunning jury for the inaugural Rugby Africa Media and Photography Awards

APO Group has been the Main Official Sponsor of Rugby Africa since 2017. Led by Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard ( www.Pompigne-Mognard.com ), the company has assembled a fantastic judging panel. It is headed by the Chairman of World Rugby, Sir Bill Beaumont, and brings together luminaries from the worlds of business and sport. No fewer than three of South Africa’s Rugby World Cup winners of 2019 are on the jury - including Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira’.

There are also representatives from dozens of multinational organizations operating in Africa, from Google to Uber; Toyota to Visa; Pfizer to Harley Davidson!

Here is the full list of jury members:

Sir Bill Beaumont, Chairman of World Rugby (Chair of the jury)

Hennie Heymans, CEO - DHL Express Sub Saharan Africa

Nitin Gajria, Managing Director of Google Sub-Saharan Africa

Richard Gouverneur, Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover South Africa and Sub-Sahara Africa

Allan Kilavuka, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Airways

Dr. Kolja Rebstock, Vice President of Europe - Middle East – Africa of Harley Davidson

Tendai Beast Mtawarira, Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok legend, CEO of Umlindi Security and Founder of The Beast Foundation

Somesh Adukia, Managing Director of Canon Central & North Africa

Jaco Beyers, Managing Director Africa Middle East of John Deere

Dr. André Schulz, General Manager Southern Africa & East Africa of Lufthansa Group

Patrick van der Loo, Regional President Africa Middle East of Pfizer

Dr. Johan van Zyl, Chairman of Toyota South Africa Motors

Hendrik Du Preez, Vice President – Africa of Qatar Airways

William McIntyre, Regional Director Africa of Radisson Hotel Group

Mark Alexander, President of the South African Rugby Union (SARU)

Thulani S Gcabashe, Chairman of Standard Bank Group

Danni Xu, Vice President of TECNO Mobile

Frans Hiemstra, General Manager of Uber Sub-Saharan Africa

Sipho Dlamini, CEO South Africa and Sub​-Saharan Africa of Universal Music Africa

Aïda Diarra, Senior Vice President - Visa, Sub-Saharan Africa

Samaila Zubairu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC)

Grégoire Ndjaka, CEO of the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB)

Gert Jonk, Senior Vice President EMEA of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Thusang Mahlangu, CEO of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty Africa

Angela Russell, CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in South Africa

António Nunes, Board member of Angola Cables

Brandon Oelofse, Regional General Manager - Sub Saharan Africa of Atlas Copco

Babalwa Latsha, Captain of the Springbok Women, First pro female rugby player in Africa

Bruce Schubach, Director of Operations, Africa of Baker McKenzie

Breyton Paulse, Former Springboks

Garreth Bloor, President of Canada-Africa Chamber of Business

David Preston, CEO and Managing Director of Canon South Africa

Collins Injera, Kenya Rugby Sevens player and two time Olympian

Zemedeneh Nigatu, Global Chairman of Fairfax Africa Fund

John Saunders , President & CEO of FleishmanHillard

Lee Martin, Senior Advisor of Getty Images

Rupert Adcock, CEO of Global Career Company Ltd

Humphrey Kayange, Chairman of the Olympics Kenya Athletes Commission, World Rugby Player of the Year Rugby 7s panel member

Ian MacIntosh , Former head coach for the Springboks

Christian Bwakira, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa of Ingenico

Inia Maxwell, Former Cultural advisor of the All Blacks

Dr. Pascal Lorot, Chairman of Institut Choiseul

Robert Hersov, Founder and Chairman of Invest Africa

Jacques Burger, Former Namibia captain and Saracens flank

Jean de Villiers, Former Springbok Captain

Pierre Havenga, Managing Director, MEA of Vertiv

Wayne Godwin, Head of Advisory Sub-Saharan Africa of JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group

John Smit, Former Springbok Captain, CEO of SSG Holdings

Kelly Brown, Former captain of the Scotland national rugby union team

Ron Stuart, Executive Director: Head of Clients & Markets of KPMG

Nic Rudnick, Group CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technology

Lukhanyo Am, Rugby World Cup Winners 2019

Phillip Liu, General Manager of the Middle East and Africa of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence

Alisdair Sinclair, Managing Director, South Africa of Mondelez International

Simon Rahmann, CEO of Mondia Pay

Douglas Rowlings, Senior Vice President- Head of Africa, Relationship Management of Moody's Investors Service

Makazole Mapimpi, Rugby World Cup Winners 2019

Hassan El-Houry, Group CEO of National Aviation Services (NAS)

Amadou Gallo Fall, Vice-President of the NBA, President of the Basketball Africa League of NBA

Ms. Vidya Ramnath, MEA President of Emerson Automation Solutions

Jean Willers, Managing Director of Nielsen Sports South Africa

Precious Pazani, Rugby Africa referee

Michael R. Yormark, President and Chief of Branding & Strategy of Roc Nation

Ryan Collyer, CEO of Rosatom Central and Southern Africa

Coralie van den Berg, General Manager of Rugby Africa

Duncan Bech, Chairman of Rugby Union Writers’ Club (United Kingdom)

Nelly Mukazayire, CEO of Rwanda Convention Bureau

Oliver Fortuin , Group CEO of Seacom Ltd

William Moroney, Managing Director, Middle East & Africa of Temenos

Tim Vieira, CEO of Brave generation Academy / Special Edition Holdings Africa; Honorary member of the SA Rugby Legends

Tonderai Chevanga, Former Springboks, Director at QMM and co-founder of the S-Group

Olivier Laouchez, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of TRACE

Robins Tchale Watchou, CEO of Vivendi Sports

Alioune CISS, CEO of Webb Fontaine Group

Wejdane Limame, Citing commissioner of World Rugby, Rugby Africa and the French professional championship (Top 14)

Dillyn Leyds, Former Springboks

Raymond Rhule, Former Springboks

Abi Mustapha-Maduakor, CEO of African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA)

Matthew Weihs, Group Managing Director of Bench

Brian Katzen, Chairman of BLK Sport SA

Laurent Kayser, CFO of Cafeyn Group

Keegan Cooke, Strength & Conditioning Coach, Touring Manager of Zimbabwe national rugby sevens team

Sami Porkka, Former American football player

Laurent Larrieu, Founder and CEO of Larrieu Terrassement

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and CEO of APO Group (Award Director)

Applications for these awards are still open, but the deadline for entries is July 17, 2021. The results will be announced on August 18, 2021, with the two winners walking away with USD1,500 in prize money.

Entries can be submitted through the following links:

Rugby Africa and APO Group have a common goal to help African rugby break through on the international stage. APO Group is using its unparalleled media network and international reach to bring the best of African rugby to new audiences all over the world. South Africa’s win at the 2019 Rugby World Cup might have grabbed the headlines, but the sport is on a huge growth trajectory across the whole continent, with 24 African nations now full or associate members of World Rugby.

“We are thrilled to have a jury that reflects the magnitude of these awards - and shows the popularity of rugby in Africa,” said Coralie van Den Berg, General Manager at Rugby Africa.

“It is so inspiring to read the stories and see the pictures produced by the talented men and women who are chronicling our sport. Their work deserves recognition, and I’m delighted we are able to share and celebrate the best of African journalism and photography on such a grand scale.”

“I would like to personally thank all the jury members for devoting their time and energy to these Awards,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group, and the Award Director. “The size and influence of this group of people is extraordinary, and it just highlights the level of support that exists for the game of rugby in Africa. I look forward to joining them in trying to find winners that have captured the spirit of African rugby, and brought it to life.”

This is a joint press release by Rugby Africa and APO Group.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group.

About APO Group: Founded in 2007, APO Group ( www.APO-opa.com ) is the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. We assist private and public organisations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organisations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The trust and recognition granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments, and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa to better cater to our clients’ needs.

Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestle, GE, NBA, Canon, Coca-Cola, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Siemens, Standard Chartered, Orange, Jack Ma Foundation, African Development Bank, World Health Organization, Islamic Development Bank, Liquid Telecom, Rotary International, Kaspersky, Greenpeace…

Media files