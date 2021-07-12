Audiomack Activates (AMP Global) Audiomack Monetization Program Across the Globe

Last year, AMP opened up to authenticated creators in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

Some of the most influential artists of today have utilized AMP as a stepping-stone to critical mass. In its initial beta phase in 2019, the program attracted future superstars such as Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Durk, and Flume to name a few. They each adopted the program and leveraged it in order to reach the Audiomack community and beyond. These artists and many more have benefited immensely from the beta, and their success speaks to the power of AMP.

The first step in direct monetization is authentication. Operating with complete transparency and democratizing music like never before, creators may apply for authentication now. Requirements are at least two uploads and 1,000 plays. To learn more about authentication and how to apply, click here. (https://bit.ly/3k7foLN)

To learn more about the benefits of AMP, the importance of monetization, and information about the program and how to apply, click here. (https://bit.ly/3hZCRvN)

About Audiomack: Audiomack is a music streaming and discovery platform that allows artists, labels, and distributors to share unlimited music, and fans to discover new artists, songs, albums, mixtapes, playlists, podcasts and more. Breaking the best and hottest new music through a mix of real-time trending, top charts, and expertly-curated playlists, Audiomack showcases music’s up-next stars.

