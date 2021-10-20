Automatic inspection system for imagePRESS C10010VP Series enhanced to read variable data, barcodes and QR codes

The imagePRESS C10010 VP inspection system scans every printed page for imperfections, such as streaks and dirt on the media. Customers can automate the system to check all pages, send faulty ones to the escape tray and automatically reprint them for perfect output without affecting productivity, or reject the pages without reprinting. Alternatively, the operator can simply receive a log of the pages which fell short of the pre-set quality benchmark.

Customers can set up automatic checks on up to 32 areas of an image and up to 30 areas of a transactional page, including any variable data. As a further safeguard, the printed data can also be checked against reference data in a CSV file, decoding the barcode or QR code and ensuring it matches the master data.

The enhanced inspection system offers a market-leading level of precision for this type of press, detecting faults as small as 0.2mm diameter without impacting productivity and extending automated checks beyond image inspection to numerical data, from as small as 6pt up to 24pt.

