B2Gold steadfast in its commitment to African investment and sustainability

B2Gold spent over $3 million to help governments, including Namibia and Mali, battle COVID-19 and remitted hundreds of millions of dollars in direct government revenues and remuneration to its many employees.

During the 3-day conference, to which B2Gold is a key platinum sponsor, Prime Minister Trudeau underscored a wide variety of opportunities for collaboration between Canada and African markets.

‘B2Gold is a leader globally and sets the standard for international best practice, while pioneering Canadian investment and partnership in Africa,’ explained Garreth Bloor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.

‘The very reason we are here today is because companies like B2Gold have backed this Chamber and other organizations, allowing us to cross-subsidize the participation of thousands in our programming, consistent with their great work around the world’ he added.

B2Gold’s combination of investor returns and community empowerment, grounded in sustainability, saw the most recent Kitco CEO of the Year accolade awarded to its President and CEO, Clive Johnson.

