Beni: MONUSCO builds a new camp for FARDC in Kididiwe

“It is part of our strategy to combat armed groups, consisting in flushing them out. Once relocated, we create conditions for FARDC to take control of the area and dominate it", explained the interim head of MONUSCO office in Beni, Abdourahamane Ganda, further stating: "Kididiwe is rid of armed groups and as from now on, FARDC will permanently settle there to control and dominate the area”. Kididiwe camp will be home to several hundred Congolese army troops engaged in the fighting against armed groups in Beni.

Abdourahamane Ganda said a total of five camps, like Kididiwe, will be built and turned over to the Congolese army. "There is still a lot to do, and we must work together," he noted, explaining that the construction of these camps is part of the strategy to step up the operational capacities of the Congolese army.

“We maintain a very good level of cooperation. We do joint planning. We work together on the ground, hand in hand”, concluded the interim head of office, applauding the joint operations carried out with FARDC against armed groups in Beni region.

