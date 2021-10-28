Breakfast Club Africa Coaches Feature in the top 50 global best Coaches list by Thinkers50

Breakfast Club Africa (BCA), the largest executive coaching organization in Africa with coaches in all four regions in Africa, carefully selects and recruits the best executive coaches in Africa to support Africa’s organizational leaders to make optimal leadership decisions. BCA-affiliated coaches are competent leaders of character who are passionate about serving the needs of Africa; they undergo a rigorous vetting process to become affiliated with BCA. We celebrate the fact that four out of the five Africa-based coaches on the longlist of 50 nominees are affiliated with BCA. Congratulations to Nankhonde Kasonde van den Broek (Zambia), Dumisani Magadlela (South Africa), Modupe Taylor-Pearce (Sierra Leone) and Eileen Laskar (Kenya) for their nominations to the top 50 list of coaches and mentors.

Congratulations to another BCA Coach, Terry Jackson (USA) who is also serving the continent of Africa.

Thank you, Marshall Goldsmith and the team at Thinkers50, for your thought leadership and selfless service to expanding awareness and adoption of coaching globally. We stand with you in envisioning a world in which access to excellent executive coaching is equitable and ubiquitous, and leaders in all corners of the globe are consistently supported to make optimal decisions. BCA will continue to serve leaders in Africa with our transformative services of knowledge-sharing and executive coaching. Visit www.BreakfastClubAfrica and book a session with one of our world-class executive coaches today.

About BCA: BCA is a pan-African organization established in 2017 with a purpose of transforming Africa by enabling leaders in Africa to make optimal decisions through the provision of knowledge-sharing and executive coaching services. BCA serves leaders in the public, private and non-profit sector through a network of world-class executive coaches from all four regions of Africa and has already positively impacted over 2000 leaders. The vision of BCA is to transform Africa into a middle income continent by 2030 and a high income continent by 2045 by impacting over one million leaders.

