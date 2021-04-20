Canon Central & North Africa taps further into the African print market by appointing four new Business Partners across the continent

“Findings from our studyhighlights thegrowth ofdigitisation accelerated by the pandemic but also, significantly, indicatesan evolutionincustomerdemand,whichpointsto arange ofuntappedgrowth opportunities within the sector,particularly for PrintServiceProviders(PSPs),”explains Ben Gossage:Sales & Marketing B2Bfor Canon Central & North Africa .

The greatest gap lies in customer interactionand the value that can be derived froma more consultative approach,notesBen.

“A report on our findings,entitled‘Creating Customer Value’reflects that fewer than20% of print service providers (PSPs) are fulfilling their customers’ needs.About 80% ofprint buyersexpresseda distinct need for more creative input from their print providers, and86% of print buyers would welcome advice on combining print with digital elements,”addsBen.

Closecollaborationsfor sustainable growth

For this reason,Canon hasemployed its Closer to Customers strategy and is strengthening itsdistribution networkwith the addition of four new business partners in key markets.

Docutechand AlMactabwill focus on advancing Canon’s Wide Format print solutionsin Ghana and Libya respectively,while Express Automation will amplify Canon’sProfessionalPrintservicesinKenyaandDigimatewill boostDocumentSolutionsand Large Format Print offeringsin Morocco.

Canon identifies,selects,andendorsespartners that demonstrates the company’s rigorous standard of knowledge, skills, and service, for a mutually beneficial collaboration that translates to a major win for customers seeking print solutions on the continent.

“We help our African partners realise new efficiencies and make their own businesses more profitable,” explainsBen. “We start by combining best-in-class technology with a portfolio of services and support, giving them industry-leading products and packages to sell. Then we help our customers’ businesses, and their people, develop, with a 360° approach to their success. From consultancy to rewards and from progression opportunities to sales training, wegive our partners what they need to grow – including ensuring that they and their teams have a digital mindset,”addsBen.

Inspired by Canon’s corporate philosophy, ‘kyosei’, partnership underpins everything the company does.Acutting-edgeportfolio, backed up bythe company’sDubai HQ and support from six in-country offices, setsCanon Central and North Africaapart from the competition. This isattributed to a focus onthe 5 pillars of success - diversify, collaborate, expand, win, streamline – and howthesecan impact each partner’s business.

“The world has turned digital, and a digitalmindset is open to exploring the immense opportunities available todevelop and grow.As pioneers in digital innovation, Canon is perfectly placed to guideall our partners, at every tier of our partners program, tosucceed in this complex andrapidly evolvinglandscape.We will continue topush back the frontiers of what is possiblebydeveloping and diversifying with new solutions at every milestone– and helping our partners share thosesolutions to ourcustomers,” concludesBen.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

Media enquiries, please contact : Canon Central and North Africa Mai Youssef e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency Rania ElRafie e. rania.elrafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.