Canon's Miraisha Programme Selects Ten Future Professionals for Competitive University Scholarship

Miraishagoes viral CCNA has releaseda series of videos(https://bit.ly/3sKARKV) on social mediato raiseawareness ofthe importance of theMiraishainitiative and to celebrate the hard work and success of the scholars, which reached an incredible number ofover 100,000engagements. You can watch the full storyon the@CanonCNA (https://bit.ly/2QHsUJk) social channels.

One of the programme’s focal points is to provide employment opportunities to young people across Africa coming from low socio-economic background. Miraisha partnered with MindMe International (https://bit.ly/2QfwKcY) Community Training Programme, based in a particularly disadvantaged community in Mathare which lacks employment prospects for young people.

The partnershipempowerslocal young people to further develop their existing creative skills and helpsthem access or even create job opportunities, benefitting both their personal developmentand their local communities.

Future storytellers TheKCA Universityscholarships, which run across two 14-week semesters from May to December 2021, will enable the students to develop theirvisual communication skills as well as open up and prepare participants for creative and professionalopportunities.Thisis particularly significant ascurrently there areyoung people entering intoemployment andenteringcreative professions.

The scholarswill worktowards a Certificate in Film Technology, studying12 subjects includingvideo camera operations, screenwriting, editing, photographyandfilm production techniques. Their final project will be to produce a short film, which will allow them to showcase the development of their skills from their time involved in theprogramme.

The 10 students who have been granted scholarships are: Anthony Mugendi Mwaura, Cynthia Wanjiru Thige, Paul Mutisya Muindi, Brian Stephen Okwara, Saida Wangui Masudi, Maria Mumbi Muthoni, Irmale Zainabu Irmale, Mogaka Victor Gekara, Kevin Wanyoike Wanjiru, and Mercy Wangui Ndungu.

Partnerships for change ProfessorJoshua G.Bagakas, Deputy Vice ChancelloratKCA Universitysaid:“The overwhelming response to the currentMiraishacampaign is a resounding vote of confidence in Canon's training program. KCAUisespecially delighted that the campaign will give10deservingyoung peoplethe opportunityto realise their aspirations by studying film atthe university. Visual storytelling is a powerful communication tool in today's world, and we are excited to continue partnering with Canon to empower students and continue transforming lives.”

SomeshAdukia, Managing Director at Canon Central and North Africaadded: “TheMiraishaProgramme is designed to give young people the tools and support to develop their skills and improve not only their own lives but also the lives of those in their communities. We look forward to seeing the scholars nurture their creative talents during their time at KCA University.”

These scholarships are the latest example of the direct support the Miraisha Programme offers to its participants to upskill. Across the African continent, Canon’s ‘train the trainer’ initiative, sees some participants in Miraisha programmes come back to help run future editions, it has already led to 3 local people becoming employed as Canon Miraisha Trainers. Now in its seventh year, Canon’s Miraisha Programme has educated more than 5,680 young storytellers across the continent since its launch in 2014.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

Media enquiries, please contact: Canon Central and North Africa Mai Youssef e. Mai.Youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency RaniaElRafie e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

AboutCanon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy isKyosei(https://bit.ly/32zqNdl) - ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good.

Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information:www.Canon-CNA.com.

Media files