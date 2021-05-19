Celebration of International Astronomy Day with Canon Europe's space-themed craft kits

AmineDjouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa said, “Canon’s Creative Parkhas awideselection of3Dspace-themed ( https://bit.ly/3hD9EIs ) paper kits,wall hangingsandplanetary stickerstogetcreativewith.Available to downloadfor freeand printfromhome,Creative Parkhelpsfamilies learn about space in afun andengaging way."

Highlightassetsinclude:

A3D solar system mobile ii ( https://bit.ly/3ve5evH ) tolearnaboutthe structure of the solar system

Planet wall sticker sheets iii ( https://bit.ly/3tZwA7f ) for decorating playroom walls

Abackdrop of the moon’s surface iv , ( https://bit.ly/3hyYFjf ) which can be explored using the printable moon buggy v ( https://bit.ly/3owMPaU )

International Space Station Colouring Sheet vi ( https://bit.ly/3eXiZcj ) for younger members of the family

Mark Thompson’sinsightfulastrotipsinclude:

Be observant and see if you can spot history: The moon can be seen from all corners of Earth, and millions watched as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin becamethe first people to walk on its surface over fifty years ago. Canon’s Creative ParkApollo Lunar Module ( https://bit.ly/3u2Xfjv ) is an iconic celebration of this historic achievement. But did you know that the site where Apollo 11 landed was called the Sea of Tranquillity?To spot the Sea of Tranquillity, familiarise yourself by findinga map of the moon,such as onNASA’s ( https://go.nasa.gov/3f05gBp ) websiteandsee if you can find it.It looks like a large grey patch on the lunar surface,but it isn’tactuallyasea, it’s lava.

The sky is full ofmovingsurprises: Ifyou look carefully,you might noticecertain starswhichappearto be movingfaster than others. These are notstars,but satellites.A great example is the International Space Station, a giant science laboratory whereastronautsand scientists live,whilstperforming experiments in space. In future years, there could be space holidays to placessimilar toCanon’sCreative ParkSpace Hotel ( https://bit.ly/3hD4Dj1 ), but fornowat least, we can transport our imagination to what that would be like.

Imagine new frontiers: Our ancestors referred to planets as ‘planetes’, Latin for ‘wanderers’, on account of their strange movement among the stars.Did you know it is possible to see five planets simultaneously in the sky, including Mars, with the naked eye?Creative Park’sMars Diorama( https://bit.ly/3osulIv ) will help you imagine what it would be like to stand on the surface of the red planet.

Map your journey: Mars is undoubtedly the next space destination humans will visit. The various rovers that have been mapping the surface, like Perseverance Rover which has just arrived, are essential in making this happen as we take our next step out among the stars. Send out a rover yourself using CreativePark’sMars Curiosity Rover ( https://bit.ly/3yl5kU1 ).

To start your space journey, please visit: ( )

For families eager toexploreCreative Park’s space selection,Canon’sPIXMA range( https://bit.ly/3wiUBYp ) of inkjet printers make the perfect companion,thanks toitscreative capabilities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

Media enquiries, please contact: Canon Central and North Africa Mai Youssef e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency RaniaElRafie e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA)is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy isKyosei( https://bit.ly/3ftRshD ) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information:www.Canon-CNA.com.

Media files