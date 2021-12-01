RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

CEMAC Ministers Endorse African Energy Week 2022

Authors:

APO Importer

Ministerial representatives from the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) countries of Equatorial Guinea, Congo-Brazzaville, Chad, and Cameroon, announced during the CEMAC Energy and Business Forum organised by PRO MEET UP AND LEARN and ML Consulting, held on 29-30 November 2021 in Congo-Brazzaville, their commitment to endorsing African Energy Week (AEW) 2022, taking place in Cape Town, South Africa, on October 31 - November 4.

African Energy Chamber
African Energy Chamber

Demonstrating their commitment to Africa’s energy development, Ministers from the region have also confirmed that National Oil Companies (NOCs) from the CEMAC region will not only attend AEW 2022, but will also work on signing contracts and getting deals done at Africa’s premier energy event – facilitating a platform through which NOCs and regional stakeholders can engage in interactive discussions and advance cooperation and partnerships while moving the continent towards a new era of integration and collaboration in a bid to form impactful relationships that will drive the continent’s energy growth.

Recommended articles

NOCs have taken on a more proactive role in Africa’s energy development, demonstrating that they serve as key drivers of expansion and progress. With many NOCs undergoing structural reforms and realigning industry targets, Africa’s NOCs are well-positioned to drive investment and development. In this regard, AEW 2022 will provide NOCs with the opportunity to network and form intra-African partnerships.

“Recognizing collaboration and cooperation as a platform through which we can have an honest discussion on improving business development for energy companies in the region will improve the ease of doing business for regional NOCs,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Home to some of Africa’s biggest project developments, the CEMAC Region represents some of the richest areas in Africa regarding natural resources. AEW 2022 will provide a platform for cross-border collaboration, strengthening regional cooperation, and improving the operating environment for domestic and global companies.

AEW 2022, taking place on October 31 - November 4, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

Media files

African Energy Chamber
African Energy Chamber 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 side effects of being a virgin for too long, according to research

4 side effects of being a virgin for too long, according to research

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

Fred Obachi Machoka’s heartfelt message to his wife of 41 years [Photos]

Fred Obachi Machoka’s heartfelt message to his wife of 41 years [Photos]

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Trending

South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria see a decrease of ordinary threats, yet experience a massive increase of targeted malware schemes

Kaspersky

Coronavirus - South Africa: Limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission by avoiding super spreader events

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), US State Department return stolen artifacts to Mali

U.S. Embassy in Niger

Delivering Happiness to Diepsloot Marks its Tenth Anniversary

Steyn City