CEO of Merck Foundation launches "I CAN - Mentorship Program" across Africa, Asia and Latin America to help the young mentees reach their true potential

This mentorship program will allow the selected mentees to connect with Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej in person to benefit from her experience and knowledge with the aim to achieve their professional & personal goals.

“I look forward to the success of this program which is launched with the aim to encourage and empower our young Alumni in this ever-evolving and competitive environment”, added Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej has 27 years of experience in the international biotechnology industry and Sustainable development. She is the first African woman to be CEO of Merck Foundation and has been recognized as One of the 100 Most Influential Africans (2019, 2020) and also the African Woman of the Year 2020. She has been appointed byThe President of The Arab Republic of Egyptas SenatoratThe Egyptian Senate (2020 - 2025) and plays an important role to advise with regards to African Health, Economic and Social Sustainable Development and collaboration opportunities.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej will select 20 applicants to be enrolled for this program based on the evaluation of their applications and their needs. This program is a personal contribution from Dr. Rasha Kelej which does not entail a reward or a job opportunity within the organization.

“I look forward to getting to know our Alumni more closely. I am very excited about this incredible opportunity to meet young enthusiastic talents from across three continents”, added Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Details about “I CAN”- Mentorship Program with Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej CEO of Merck Foundation

Who can apply?

Merck Foundation Alumni

Doctors trained through the scholarships provided by Merck Foundation

Journalists who have been actively contributing to Merck Foundation objectives and / or won Merck Foundation awards

Last Date of Submission 30th July 2021

How to Apply?

Send your applications to submit@merck-foundation.com

The subject line of the mail should mention: Mentorship Program- I CAN

Please share your Brief Profile along with a note on what you wish to achieve through this program.

Also mention your Name, Country and Contact details.

