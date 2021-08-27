RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Chadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets Qatari Charge d'Affairs

HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Chadians Abroad of the Republic of Chad Cherif Mahamat Zene, met on Thursday with Charge d'Affairs at the Embassy of the State of Qatar to Chad Abdul Sattar Saleh Al Ansari.

During the meeting, bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries were reviewed.

