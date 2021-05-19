Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
Change of Her Majesty's Ambassador to Egypt: Gareth Bayley
Mr Gareth Bayley OBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt in succession to Sir Geoffrey Adams KCMG who will be retiring from the Diplomatic Service. Mr Bayley will take up his appointment during September 2021.
Apo
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke