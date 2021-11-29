The focus of the first-time meeting will be to share progress of the ongoing activities of the C/Can city initiative in Kumasi to improve equitable access to quality cancer care. This will include details of the recently announced initiative to strengthen cancer diagnostics in Kumasi (https://bit.ly/3riDYNh), as well as a presentation of the new guidelines for the management of breast and cervical cancers, which has been developed by stakeholders in Accra and Kumasi, with the support of C/Can and their partner, the American Society of Clinical Oncology.
City Cancer Challenge to meet with Ghana's Minister of Health to discuss progress in cancer care on 30 November
City Cancer Challenge Foundation (www.CityCancerChallenge.org) (C/Can) CEO, Dr Susan Henshall and Regional Director for Africa and Eastern Europe, Sophie Bussmann-Kemdjo, will meet with the Hon. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Ghana’s Minister for Health on Tuesday 30 November as part of an official visit to the country.
Speaking ahead of the visit, the Hon. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu said:
“City Cancer Challenge has come as a mechanism to strengthen the health system in cancer care in Kumasi involving the public and private sector. As the country begins to implement the Non Communicable Diseases policy, the Ministry looks forward to deepening the collaboration between Ghana and City Cancer Challenge and discuss scaling up comprehensive cancer care to all parts of the country.”
Also speaking about the visit, Dr Susan Henshall said:
“The government of Ghana is continuing to make strong strides in tackling cancer, one of the country’s most pressing health challenges. We look forward to exchanging views with the Hon. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu on how the current and future C/Can city activities in Kumasi will help strengthen the health system and cancer care in the city, and also for the nation at large.”
Dr Henshall and Ms Bussmann-Kemdjo will also meet with a number of officials who are taking a lead in cancer care, including with board members of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the Regional Health Director for the Ashanti Region, Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of City Cancer Challenge Foundation (C/Can).
To arrange media interviews, contact: City Cancer Challenge Thuy Khuc-Bilon Communications Manager, C/Cankhuc-bilon@citycancerchallenge.org Whats App: ++41 79 473 0341
Fred Kwame Awittor City Manager, C/Canawittor@citycancerchallenge.org Whats App: +233 24 847 8770
About City Cancer Challenge Foundation (C/Can): C/Can supports cities around the world as they work to improve access to equitable, quality cancer care. Since its launch in 2017 by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), C/Can has developed a new model of addressing access to cancer care that, for the first time, leverages the city as a key enabler in a health systems response to cancer. More information (www.CityCancerChallenge.org)
About the C/Can city initiative in Kumasi: One of the fastest-growing regions in Ghana and providing health services to close to five million people, Kumasi joined the City Cancer Challenge (C/Can) at the beginning of 2018. Since then, supported by C/Can’s network of local, regional and global partners and experts, Kumasi has embarked on a process to identify, design and develop sustainable cancer care solutions that respond to local needs.
