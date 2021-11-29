City Cancer Challenge to meet with Ghana's Minister of Health to discuss progress in cancer care on 30 November

Speaking ahead of the visit, the Hon. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu said:

“City Cancer Challenge has come as a mechanism to strengthen the health system in cancer care in Kumasi involving the public and private sector. As the country begins to implement the Non Communicable Diseases policy, the Ministry looks forward to deepening the collaboration between Ghana and City Cancer Challenge and discuss scaling up comprehensive cancer care to all parts of the country.”

Also speaking about the visit, Dr Susan Henshall said:

“The government of Ghana is continuing to make strong strides in tackling cancer, one of the country’s most pressing health challenges. We look forward to exchanging views with the Hon. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu on how the current and future C/Can city activities in Kumasi will help strengthen the health system and cancer care in the city, and also for the nation at large.”

Dr Henshall and Ms Bussmann-Kemdjo will also meet with a number of officials who are taking a lead in cancer care, including with board members of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the Regional Health Director for the Ashanti Region, Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang.

About City Cancer Challenge Foundation (C/Can): C/Can supports cities around the world as they work to improve access to equitable, quality cancer care. Since its launch in 2017 by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), C/Can has developed a new model of addressing access to cancer care that, for the first time, leverages the city as a key enabler in a health systems response to cancer. More information (www.CityCancerChallenge.org)