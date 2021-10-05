Co-Impact Fund to Advance Gender Equality and Women's Leadership

Grants will be awarded to initiatives that:

Focus on systems change with the aim to improve gender-equitable outcomes and women’s leadership in the health, education, and economic opportunity sectors, and/ or institutional change to advance women’s ability to enter, rise to, and thrive in leadership positions in the academic and professional domains of law and/or economics.

Are deeply rooted in the Global South. 100% of the grants will go to Global South and locally-rooted organizations in the countries listed below:

Africa: Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, and South Africa.

Asia: India, Indonesia, Philippines, and Sri Lanka.

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and Peru.

Are led by organizations that bring feminist approaches to the core of their initiatives . At least 75% of the grants will go to women-led organizations.

Co-Impact recognizes that there are multiple ways to advance gender equality. Through the open call, Co-Impact invites applications from Global South and locally-rooted organizations – civil society groups, think-tanks and academic institutions, professional associations and networks, women’s rights groups, and feminist and allied movements, among others. Three types of grants will be awarded ranging from US $1 million to US $20 million, allocated over a 3-to-6-year period.

Olivia Leland, Founder and CEO of Co-Impact, said: “We are really excited about this open call and recognize the critical role that women’s rights organizations and feminist movements play in advancing gender equality. I believe that together, we can move towards the common goal of making systems just and inclusive for women and girls to rise to and thrive in leadership positions at all levels.”

Full details of the criteria and process can be found in Englishhere - https://bit.ly/3oD0HCj (also available in six additional languages). Concept notes submission will be accepted until 20 December 2021 .

For Further Information: For full guidelines, process, planned webinars, and frequently asked questions (FAQs), please visit Co-Impact’s website: https://bit.ly/2ZRz51T

Specific media-related inquiries should be directed to: Devon Jaffe- Urell media@co-impact.org

About Co-Impact: Co-Impact is a global philanthropic collaborative for just and inclusive systems change. We support partners to transform health, education, and economic systems for impact at scale across the Global South. Our second Fund – the Gender Fund, launching in early 2022, will focus on transformative systems change for gender equality, with an emphasis on elevating women’s power, agency, and leadership at all levels. This open call is to source for the first round of grants for the Gender Fund.

Co-Impact’s first Fund convened over 40 funders from more than 16 countries and pooled hundreds of millions of dollars. Core Partners include Richard Chandler, The ELMA Foundation, Bill and Melinda Gates, IKEA Foundation, Rohini and Nandan Nilekani, The Rockefeller Foundation, MacKenzie Scott, and Jeff Skoll.

Philanthropists and foundations coming together ahead of the launch of Co-Impact’s second Fund include: the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, The Estée Lauder Companies Charitable Foundation, MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett,Melinda French Gates,The Rockefeller Foundation,Roshni Nadar Malhotra,and Thankyou Charitable Trust. We’re also delighted to partner with Tsitsi Masiyiwa and the African Philanthropy Forum to bring together a group of philanthropists from across Africa and Vidya Shah and EdelGive Foundation on a similar model to support this work in India. Co-Impact continues to invite and welcome other funders to join us as we make our way towards the official launch later in the year.

