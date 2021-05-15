Central (166,788 cases; 2,640 deaths; 151,994 recoveries):
Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 15 May 2021, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (4,677,798), deaths (125,890) and recoveries (4,232,974) by region:
Burundi (4,282; 6; 3,655), Cameroon (74,946; 1,152; 70,497), CAR (6,992; 96; 6,442), Chad (4,897; 173; 4,677), Congo (11,343; 148; 10,191), DRC (30,511; 775; 26,601), Equatorial Guinea (7,694; 112; 7,279), Gabon (23,799; 143; 20,379), Sao Tome and Principe (2,324; 35; 2,273)
Eastern (629,274; 12,070; 505,826):
Comoros (3,930; 146; 3,692), Djibouti (11,402; 151; 11,241), Eritrea (3,822; 12; 3,639), Ethiopia (265,413; 3,964; 217,370), Kenya (165,112; 2,976; 113,432), Madagascar (39,888; 747; 37,431), Mauritius (1,280; 17; 1,131), Rwanda (26,033; 343; 24,592), Seychelles (9,184; 32; 6,413), Somalia (14,486; 753; 6,325), South Sudan (10,652; 115; 10,462), Sudan (34,889; 2,446; 27,949), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (42,674; 347; 41,971)
Northern (1,409,053; 41,969; 1,242,125):
Algeria (125,059; 3,360; 87,197), Egypt (243,317; 14,206; 179,817), Libya (181,179; 3,085; 167,629), Mauritania (18,781; 457; 17,999), Morocco (514,705; 9,092; 502,604), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (732; 42; 649), Tunisia (325,280; 11,727; 286,230)
Southern (2,006,065; 63,052; 1,894,131):
Angola (30,030; 651; 25,650), Botswana (52,162; 761; 46,640), Eswatini (18,511; 671; 17,793), Lesotho (10,778; 320; 6,427), Malawi (34,206; 1,153; 32,185), Mozambique (70,361; 826; 68,487), Namibia (50,733; 704; 47,777), South Africa (1,608,393; 55,124; 1,522,165), Zambia (92,356; 1,260; 90,699), Zimbabwe (38,535; 1,582; 36,308)
Western (466,618; 6,159; 438,898):
Benin (7,984; 101; 7,652), Burkina Faso (13,394; 164; 13,194), Cabo Verde (27,672; 244; 24,546), Côte d'Ivoire (46,535; 295; 46,006), Gambia (5,944; 175; 5,648), Ghana (93,243; 783; 91,146), Guinea (22,746; 151; 20,366), Guinea Bissau (3,745; 67; 3,427), Liberia (2,114; 85; 1,962), Mali (14,163; 510; 9,157), Niger (5,326; 192; 4,936), Nigeria (165,612; 2,066; 156,387), Senegal (40,806; 1,122; 39,529), Sierra Leone (4,090; 79; 3,095), Togo (13,244; 125; 11,847)
