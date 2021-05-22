RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 21 May 2021, 6 pm EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (4,732,150), deaths (127,612) and recoveries (4,283,745) by region:

Central (170,913 cases; 2,687 deaths; 154,288 recoveries):

Burundi (4,418; 6; 3,655), Cameroon (77,429; 1,189; 70,497), CAR (7,037; 96; 6,583), Chad (4,918; 173; 4,717), Congo (11,476; 150; 10,391), DRC (30,825; 779; 27,603), Equatorial Guinea (8,436; 112; 7,801), Gabon (24,039; 147; 20,759), Sao Tome and Principe (2,335; 35; 2,282)

Eastern (636,523; 12,354; 520,419):

Comoros (3,930; 146; 3,708), Djibouti (11,485; 152; 11,305), Eritrea (3,906; 14; 3,700), Ethiopia (268,035; 4,048; 223,993), Kenya (166,876; 3,040; 117,235), Madagascar (40,692; 785; 38,950), Mauritius (1,292; 17; 1,161), Rwanda (26,529; 349; 24,884), Seychelles (9,764; 35; 7,826), Somalia (14,594; 767; 6,639), South Sudan (10,652; 115; 10,462), Sudan (34,889; 2,515; 27,949), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (43,370; 350; 42,429)

Northern (1,426,959; 42,765; 1,258,224):

Algeria (126,156; 3,401; 87,962), Egypt (250,391; 14,559; 184,373), Libya (182,899; 3,105; 169,733), Mauritania (19,011; 457; 18,209), Morocco (516,091; 9,109; 504,439), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (737; 45; 683), Tunisia (331,674; 12,089; 292,825)

Southern (2,028,309; 63,619; 1,908,285):

Angola (31,661; 704; 26,483), Botswana (54,151; 784; 48,449), Eswatini (18,539; 672; 17,819), Lesotho (10,795; 320; 6,427), Malawi (34,251; 1,153; 32,260), Mozambique (70,527; 828; 68,845), Namibia (51,827; 739; 48,563), South Africa (1,625,003; 55,568; 1,531,993), Zambia (92,920; 1,266; 91,019), Zimbabwe (38,635; 1,585; 36,427)

Western (469,446; 6,187; 442,529):

Benin (8,025; 101; 7,893), Burkina Faso (13,408; 165; 13,223), Cabo Verde (28,898; 253; 26,116), Côte d'Ivoire (46,834; 298; 46,243), Gambia (5,968; 175; 5,727), Ghana (93,521; 783; 91,458), Guinea (22,963; 155; 20,614), Guinea Bissau (3,746; 68; 3,473), Liberia (2,142; 85; 2,022), Mali (14,226; 512; 9,388), Niger (5,361; 192; 5,026), Nigeria (165,901; 2,067; 156,458), Senegal (41,023; 1,129; 39,710), Sierra Leone (4,090; 79; 3,095), Togo (13,340; 125; 12,083)

