Central (153,134 cases; 2,430 deaths; 136,967 recoveries):
Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 24 April 2021, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (4,489,600), deaths (119,667) and recoveries (4,029,903) by region:
Burundi (3,759; 6; 3,200), Cameroon (65,998; 991; 60,031), CAR (6,224; 85; 5,246), Chad (4,747; 169; 4,382), Congo (10,678; 144; 9,631), DRC (29,498; 756; 26,156), Equatorial Guinea (7,505; 106; 7,016), Gabon (22,433; 138; 19,074), Sao Tome and Principe (2,292; 35; 2,231)
Eastern (589,132; 10,824; 449,131):
Comoros (3,829; 146; 3,650), Djibouti (10,738; 132; 10,207), Eritrea (3,605; 10; 3,410), Ethiopia (249,292; 3,511; 188,080), Kenya (156,318; 2,603; 106,284), Madagascar (34,784; 587; 27,967), Mauritius (1,206; 16; 1,029), Rwanda (24,459; 328; 22,696), Seychelles (5,170; 26; 4,675), Somalia (13,459; 689; 5,593), South Sudan (10,515; 114; 10,250), Sudan (33,673; 2,300; 24,214), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (41,575; 341; 40,898)
Northern (1,339,619; 38,735; 1,168,559):
Algeria (120,562; 3,190; 84,098), Egypt (220,658; 12,959; 166,024), Libya (174,752; 2,947; 160,113), Mauritania (18,207; 454; 17,560), Morocco (508,530; 8,983; 494,415), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (567; 32; 348), Tunisia (296,343; 10,170; 246,001)
Southern (1,953,615; 61,693; 1,851,593):
Angola (25,279; 574; 23,089), Botswana (45,855; 691; 41,338), Eswatini (18,434; 671; 17,730), Lesotho (10,723; 316; 6,267), Malawi (33,997; 1,146; 31,876), Mozambique (69,597; 806; 62,408), Namibia (47,383; 622; 45,278), South Africa (1,572,985; 54,066; 1,499,110), Zambia (91,317; 1,245; 89,403), Zimbabwe (38,045; 1,556; 35,094)
Western (454,100; 5,985; 423,653):
Benin (7,720; 97; 7,510), Burkina Faso (13,231; 156; 12,887), Cabo Verde (21,784; 201; 18,959), Côte d'Ivoire (45,765; 279; 45,311), Gambia (5,820; 173; 5,272), Ghana (91,928; 777; 89,729), Guinea (21,885; 140; 19,194), Guinea Bissau (3,722; 66; 3,222), Liberia (2,097; 85; 1,940), Mali (13,504; 460; 7,804), Niger (5,143; 191; 4,812), Nigeria (164,633; 2,061; 154,643), Senegal (40,082; 1,099; 38,815), Sierra Leone (4,044; 79; 2,941), Togo (12,742; 121; 10,614)
