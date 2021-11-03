Coronavirus: Covid-19 Online Safety Guidelines for journalists in Zimbabwe launched

Speaking during the launch in Harare UNESCO ROSA Regional Advisor for Communication and Information, Mr. Al Amin Yusuph said the guidelines came at a right time and can be applied in future health emergencies.

"If possible, from the lessons learnt from developing these guidelines let’s exchange and develop these guidelines for all other health emergencies". Al Amin Yusuph.

He also called for continuous updating of the safety guidelines taking note of the changing Covid-19 circumstances.

Speaking at the same occasion outgoing ZUJ President Mr. Michael Chideme proposed the translation of the guidelines into local languages and highlighted the need to ensure that they would also be accessible to various groups including persons with disabilities.

Mr. Chideme went on to urge journalists to continue following the World Health Organisation (WHO) stipulated rules and most importantly, taking note of the guidelines when reporting on Covid-19.

Zimbabwe National Editor’s Forum (ZINEF) Director, Njabulo Ncube said, the guidelines were essential and urged editors to endorse the guidelines that ZUJ and partners have produced.”

Mr. Ncube also urged the media to remain professional all the time, avoiding speculation, and sticking to verified information to counter the rampant spread of misinformation, disinformation and fake news ever since the outbreak of the pandemic.

ZUJ Programmes Officer, Mr. Eric Matingo, expressed his appreciation to UNESCO, EU, ZINEF, VMCZ, MAZ and other partners for making the crafting and launch of the guide ‘Reporting Safely’ a success.