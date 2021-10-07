Coronavirus: Dar Excels in COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout

The increase in number of vaccinate people is attributed to "Rapid and Participatory National COVID-19 Immunisation Campaign," run by the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children in partnership with the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government, PO-RALG). President Samia Suluhu Hassan has also been imploring all relevant authorities, religious leaders and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to continue educating the public about the importance of immunization.

"The efforts have seen over 80 percent of the doses of COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the regions... Only few doses a remaining," said Mr. Majaliwa.

According to him, the COVID-19 vaccine is very important for the well-being of a person, much as the exercise is voluntary. He noted that the jabs help increase a person's immunity in fighting the COVID-19 virus once it enters in a person's body, noting that the vaccines help to reduce the severity of the diseases and chances of death.

The Premier maintained that the government will ensure the COVID-19 vaccines are available and accessible to the public, pointing out that the jabs will continue to be issued in gathering among other centres, to allow more people to access the vaccine amidst their busy schedules. He, however, cited an example of a video footage of a health attendant carrying a mobile vaccination clinic in Tunduru, Ruvuma Region, moving from one house to another encouraging people to take COVID-19 jabs.

Based on this, the PM urged all Regional Commissioners to carry on with public awareness campaigns in encouraging more citizens to take the COVID-19 vaccines for their well-being. A few days ago, when Mr. Majaliwa was speaking to the residents of Ikwiriri in Rufiji District, Coast Region, he observed that Rufiji District has already administered over 90 percent of the doses that they had received.

On the other hand, Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr. Stephen Kagaigai, revealed that 36,730 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the region accounting for more than 50 percent of the region's COVID-19 quota. "In the first phase, our region received a total of 60,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine whereas by September 28 th , this year, a total of 36,730 people had received the vaccines," said Mr. Kagaigai, noting that the region's administration is working day and night to ensure all vaccines is administered by October 14, this year.

Besides, the District Commissioner (DC) of Itilima, Ms. Faiza Salim noted that their district had completed all the 3,320 doses received and have been supplied with more 910 doses, making a total of 4,230 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. Ms. Salim noted that the success is owed to good coordination of the District Peace and Security Committee rolled out from the village to the district level. "By Monday, last week only 500 people had been inoculated, the small number was caused by lack of awareness among the citizens and huge misinformation, which had centered on people's understanding on the COVID-19 vaccine," she said.

The DC further revealed that most people believed that taking the COVID-19 jabs might subject them to impotence and many other effects. "We carried out massive campaigns and made sure people had ample knowledge... We have succeeded to go in ten wards and we have remained with 12 out of the 22 wards in the district," she noted.

Last Saturday, the Chief Government Spokesperson, Mr. Gerson Msigwa, recently said Tanzania will soon receive the first and second consignment of 489,042 doses and 576,588 doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China, as part of the Covax facility. The government has approved five kinds of COVID-19 vaccines which can be used in the country including Pfizer, Janssen, Moderna, Sinopharm and Sinovac.