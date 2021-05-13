On the other hand, twelve patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern Red Sea Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.
Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (12 May 2021)
Four patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Barentu (2), and, Agordat (1), Gash Barka Region; and Asmara (1), Central Region.
Apo
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke