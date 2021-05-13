RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (12 May 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Four patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Barentu (2), and, Agordat (1), Gash Barka Region; and Asmara (1), Central Region.

Ministry of Information, Eritrea
Apo

On the other hand, twelve patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern Red Sea Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

Recommended articles

The total number of recovered patients to date has accordingly risen to 3,639 while the number of deaths is 12.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 3,822.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

Media files

Ministry of Information, Eritrea
Ministry of Information, Eritrea Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke