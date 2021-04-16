On the other hand, forty two patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka (40), and Southern (2), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.
Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (14 April 2021)
Ten patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Adibara (5), and Ghirmaika (5), in the Gash Barka Region.
