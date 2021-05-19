RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (18 May 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Eleven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gelaalo (5), Northern Red Sea Region; Asmara (5), Central Region; and, Tessenei (1), Gash Barka Region.

Ministry of Information, Eritrea
Apo

On the other hand, twenty four patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka (22), Central (1), and Southern (1), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3,700 while the number of deaths stands at 14.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3,879.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

Ministry of Information, Eritrea
Ministry of Information, Eritrea

Authors:

APO Importer

