On the other hand, twenty four patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka (22), Central (1), and Southern (1), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.
Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (18 May 2021)
Eleven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gelaalo (5), Northern Red Sea Region; Asmara (5), Central Region; and, Tessenei (1), Gash Barka Region.
