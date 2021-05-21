RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (20 May 2021)

Nineteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka, Central, and Southern Regions.

Out of these, eleven patients are from Quarantine Centers in Ali-Ghidir (6), Adibara (4), and Barentu (1), in Gash Barka Region. Six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. The last two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (1), and Adi Quala (1); Southern Region.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has accordingly risen to 3,906.

The total number of recovered patients to-date stands at 3,700 while the number of deaths is 14.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

