Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (5 June 2021)

Thirty four patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, twenty seven patients are from Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region. The other seven patients are from Quarantine Centers in Tio (4), and Marsa Fatma (3); Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, thirty patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 3,924 while the number of deaths is 14.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 4,461.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

