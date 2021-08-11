RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (11 August 2021)

Total Daily Tests: 2,706 Active Cases: 7,906 New Deaths: 7 New Confirmed Cases: 767 Recoveries: 24,763 (454 New) Total Deaths: 896 (CFR 2.7%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 32,565 Currently Admitted: 343 Received at least one dose: 87,590 Fully vaccinated: 76,530

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
