Total Vaccinated to Date: Received 1st dose: 37,997 Received 1st and 2nd Dose: 22,072
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (14 July 2021)
Total Daily Tests: 871 Active Cases: 1,236 New Deaths: 0 New Confirmed Cases: 209 Recoveries: 18,557(24 new) Total Deaths: 696 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 20,489 Currently Admitted: 143
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke