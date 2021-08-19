Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (19 August 2021)
Total Daily Tests: 3,001 Active Cases: 9,421 New Deaths: 12 New Confirmed Cases: 709 Recoveries: 28,344 (574 New) Total Deaths: 973 (CFR 2.5%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 38,739 Currently Admitted: 311 Fully vaccinated: 121,554
