Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (20 August 2021)
Total Daily Tests: 2,639 Active Cases: 9,778 New Deaths: 11 New Confirmed Cases: 791 Recoveries: 28,768 (424 New) Total Deaths: 984 (CFR 2.5%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 39,530 Currently Admitted: 310 Fully vaccinated: 128,478
