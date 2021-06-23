Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily info update (22 June 2021)
Total daily tests: 711 New confirmed cases: 23 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,854 Active cases: 129 Recoveries: 18,048 (9 new) Currently admitted: 18 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 677 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227
Recommended articles
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke