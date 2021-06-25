Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily info update (24 June 2021)
Total daily tests: 829 New confirmed cases: 49 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,947 Active cases: 210 Recoveries: 18,059 (9 new) Currently admitted: 26 New deaths: 1 Total deaths: 678 Total vaccinated to date: Received 1st dose: 36,601; Received 1st and 2nd dose: 8,803
